Keltech Energies standalone net profit declines 5.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 23.02% to Rs 120.94 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies declined 5.91% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.02% to Rs 120.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.84% to Rs 19.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.17% to Rs 449.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 562.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales120.94157.10 -23 449.34562.85 -20 OPM %6.956.30 -7.204.56 - PBDT10.0910.48 -4 32.8022.73 44 PBT8.428.97 -6 26.0416.68 56 NP6.216.60 -6 19.4111.92 63

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

