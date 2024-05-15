Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.75% to Rs 283.91 crore

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 57.81% to Rs 57.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.75% to Rs 283.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 382.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.62% to Rs 318.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 382.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.70% to Rs 1330.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1441.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

283.91382.371330.091441.0730.6950.8434.7844.0097.39199.31497.52580.3179.72182.02427.18511.6857.59136.51318.98382.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News