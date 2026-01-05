Baazar Style Retail posts 13% YoY rise in Q3 standalone revenue

Baazar Style Retail has reported 13% rise in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 466.5 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 411.6 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Sales per square feet, however, declined by 15% YoY to Rs 70.4 crore in Q3 FY26.

As on 31 December 2025, total store count stood at 252 stores (up 27% YoY) and total rental area aggregated to 23.35 lakh square feet (up 30% YoY).

The 90 stores in West Bengal, Assam & Tripura recorded 22% drop in same store sales growth (SSSG) in Q3 FY26. The remaining 63 stores in Other States registered 1% SSSG during the period under review.

The company stated that the preponement of festive sales (Durga Puja in Sep-25 as against Oct-24) impacted the SSSG in Q3 FY26. The CY25 SSSG neutralizes the effects of festive shifts between different quarters. Baazar Style Retail further said that its approach of cluster-based store expansion influenced SSSG performance, as incremental stores were added within established clusters. However, the rapid ramp-up of new stores significantly enhanced overall cluster productivity, enabling higher throughput and improved operating leverage. During 9M FY26, the company opened 25 new stores within existing clusters, resulting in a decline of 8% in SSSG of mature stores in these clusters. However, recorded a strong revenue growth of 52% at the cluster level.

Heavy rainfall in West Bengal and unrest in parts of Assam and Tripura during peak festive sales impacted SSSG in 9MFY26. States other than West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura continued to deliver healthy growth, with SSSG remaining resilient at 8% in 9MFY26. For the nine months ended in December 2025, the companys standalone revenue from operations for has grown by an impressive 38% YoY, reaching Rs 1.376 crore, surpassing the companys earlier guidance of 30% growth. Baazar Style Retail is a value fashion retailer with a leadership position in the states of West Bengal and Odisha in the organized value retail market. The company offers quality and affordable products under the apparel and general merchandise segments, through a chain of 'value retail' stores. Within the apparel vertical, it offers garments for men, women, boys, girls, and infants, whereas the general merchandise offerings include both non-apparels and home furnishing products.