Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bafna Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.95 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bafna Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.95 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 33.19 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 33.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales33.1928.44 17 OPM %9.25-7.28 -PBDT2.62-1.67 LP PBT0.96-2.94 LP NP0.95-2.94 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jeco Exports & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hilltone Software & Gases standalone net profit declines 52.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 22.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Nam Securities standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Hemo Organic reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story