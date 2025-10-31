Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt standalone net profit rises 131.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.09% to Rs 263.04 crore

Net profit of Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt rose 131.06% to Rs 120.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.09% to Rs 263.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 187.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.263.04187.7798.0297.38173.6790.23173.6690.23120.0151.94

