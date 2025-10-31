Rites signs MoU with Shipping Corporation of India

To explore collaboration in maritime logistics and multimodal transport

Rites has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), a Government of India Enterprise, to explore collaboration in maritime logistics and multimodal transport solutions.

Under this MoU, both parties will collaborate to enhance maritime logistics and shipping operations, ensuring the timely and efficient movement of RITES' cargo across global destinations. The collaboration also aims to design innovative, cost-effective, and resilient supply chain and logistics models tailored to RITES' operational needs. In addition, both organizations will engage in knowledge exchange and capacity-building initiatives, sharing best practices in areas such as supply chain resilience, digital cargo tracking, and logistics planning for high-value consignments.