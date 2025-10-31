Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mastek and KarbonWise forge strategic partnership

Mastek and KarbonWise forge strategic partnership

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To accelerate their sustainability and ESG vision

Mastek and KarbonWise, an AI-powered sustainability solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate their sustainability and ESG vision. The collaboration will embed enhanced carbon accounting capabilities and life-cycle emissions assessments, with a focus on Scope 3 emissions across the value chain, enabling faster identification of carbon-intensive hotspots and tangible progress towards net zero.

Mastek continues to be at the forefront with its Lead with AI approach, reimagining internal operations and client solutions. The company will leverage KarbonWise's AI-driven platform and advisory services to translate sustainability commitments into verifiable action. This includes driving responsible ESG disclosures and embedding sustainability practices across its clients, partners, and internal operations. Together, Mastek and KarbonWise will enable enterprises unlock sustainability opportunities within their value chains, using AI-enabled insights to improve agility, reduce carbon intensity, and achieve measurable ESG outcomes.

KarbonWise brings deep expertise in carbon management, life-cycle analysis, and credible ESG reporting. Its platform integrates Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) and Product Carbon Footprints (PCFs), blending data driven insights with strategic advisory to help organizations go beyond check-the-box compliance to build resilient, transparent, and future-ready value chains.

This partnership strategically aligns with Mastek's sustainability commitments, enabling enterprises to stay ahead of ESG compliance with confidence through platform agnostic, partner-enabled solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rites signs MoU with Shipping Corporation of India

AXISCADES Technologies signs MoU with Cilas S.A.

Sensex, Nifty extend losses for second day on negative global cues

Orkla India IPO subscribed 48.73 times

Lenskart Solutions IPO subscribed 1.13 times

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story