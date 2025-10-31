Mastek and KarbonWise forge strategic partnership

To accelerate their sustainability and ESG vision
Mastek and KarbonWise, an AI-powered sustainability solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate their sustainability and ESG vision. The collaboration will embed enhanced carbon accounting capabilities and life-cycle emissions assessments, with a focus on Scope 3 emissions across the value chain, enabling faster identification of carbon-intensive hotspots and tangible progress towards net zero.
Mastek continues to be at the forefront with its Lead with AI approach, reimagining internal operations and client solutions. The company will leverage KarbonWise's AI-driven platform and advisory services to translate sustainability commitments into verifiable action. This includes driving responsible ESG disclosures and embedding sustainability practices across its clients, partners, and internal operations. Together, Mastek and KarbonWise will enable enterprises unlock sustainability opportunities within their value chains, using AI-enabled insights to improve agility, reduce carbon intensity, and achieve measurable ESG outcomes.
KarbonWise brings deep expertise in carbon management, life-cycle analysis, and credible ESG reporting. Its platform integrates Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) and Product Carbon Footprints (PCFs), blending data driven insights with strategic advisory to help organizations go beyond check-the-box compliance to build resilient, transparent, and future-ready value chains.
This partnership strategically aligns with Mastek's sustainability commitments, enabling enterprises to stay ahead of ESG compliance with confidence through platform agnostic, partner-enabled solutions.
