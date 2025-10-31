Home First Finance Company India allots 68,907 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India has allotted 68,907 equity shares under ESOP on 31 October 2025. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 20,71,21,158 consisting of 10,35,60,579 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to 20,72,58,972 consisting of 10,36,29,486 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

