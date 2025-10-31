NCC wins additional orders of Rs 710 cr in Oct'25

NCC has received four orders worth Rs 710 crore in the month of October 2025. These are in addition to the major order valued at Rs 6,828.94 crore announced by the company on 25 October 2025.

Of the four orders received, Rs. 590.9 crore pertains to the buildings division and Rs. 119.1 crore pertains to the transportation division of the Company.

