Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Baid Finserv standalone net profit declines 59.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Baid Finserv standalone net profit declines 59.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.92% to Rs 15.15 crore

Net profit of Baid Finserv declined 59.55% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.92% to Rs 15.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.47% to Rs 12.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.70% to Rs 63.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.1514.17 7 63.3753.84 18 OPM %57.6954.62 -65.0057.80 - PBDT2.253.65 -38 18.5714.32 30 PBT2.033.59 -43 18.0913.99 29 NP1.082.67 -60 12.9210.38 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 28.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Navi Finserv consolidated net profit declines 56.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sangam Finserv standalone net profit declines 4.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Bajaj Finserv gains as subsidiary Bajaj Allianz reports good numbers in Feb

Board of Tinna Trade allots 19.01 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Nifty rises for 4th day, hits record high; defense stocks surge

INR Settles Marginally Lower; Positive Equities Cap Downside

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Chinese stocks hit by tariff jitters

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story