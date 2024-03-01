Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto edges higher after sales in Feb'24 rise by 24% YoY to 3.46 lakh units

Bajaj Auto edges higher after sales in Feb'24 rise by 24% YoY to 3.46 lakh units

Bajaj Auto added 1.65% to Rs 8041 after the company reported 24% increase in total auto sales to 3,46,662 units in February 2024 as compared with 2,80,226 sold in February 2023.

While the companys domestic sales rose by 35% to 2,06,894 units, exports improved by 10% to 1,39,768 units in February 2024 over February 2023.

Sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles added up to 2,94,684 units (up 25% YoY) and 51,978 units (up 16% YoY), respectively.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.

The auto maker's standalone net profit climbed 36.91% to Rs 2,041.88 crore on 30.04% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 12,113.51 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

