IIFL Finance has approved the issuance of up to 15,000 Secured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures - Series D31 amounting to Rs 150 crore with a base issue size of Rs 75 crore and a green-shoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 75 crore on private placement basis.

