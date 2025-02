Quess Corp receives affirmation in credit ratings ahead of proposed demerger

Quess Corp announced that the instruments rating by ICRA remains unchanged at AA (stable) long term and A1+ (short term and commercial paper) and continues on rating watch with developing implications due to the proposed demerger of Quess Corp into three separate listed entities - Quess Corp (Remaining Company), Digitide Solutions (Resulting Company-1) and Bluspring Enterprises (Resulting Company-2).

