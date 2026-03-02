Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto Feb sales volumes jump 27%
Bajaj Auto sold 4,48,259 units in month of February 2026 compared to 3,52,071 units in February 2025, recording a growth of 27%. Total auto sales include domestic sales of 2,32,581 units (up 27% YoY) and exports of 2,15,678 units (up 28% YoY).

The company sold 3,79,921 two-wheeler units (up 27% YoY) and 68,338 commercial vehicle units (up 30% YoY) in the month of February 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty indicates gap down opening for equities as US-Iran tensions escalate

BF Utilities consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Chavda Infra standalone net profit rises 64.15% in the December 2025 quarter

ATS Infrabuild Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vivriti Capital standalone net profit rises 22.15% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story