Bajaj Auto gains on posting 9% YoY rise in Sept'25 auto sales

Bajaj Auto rose 1.45% to Rs 8801.90 after the company has reported 9% increase in total auto sales for September 2025, selling 5.10 lakh units as against 4.69 lakh units sold in September 2024.

Domestic sales aggregated to 2.73 lakh units (up 5% YoY) and exports added up to 1.57 lakh units (up 12% YoY).

Two-wheeler sales rose by 8% to 4.30 lakh units and commercial vehicle sales jumped by 15% to 0.79 lakh units in September 2025 over September 2024.

On a year-to-date, Bajaj Auto has registered total auto sales of 24.05 lakh units as against sales of 23.23 lakh units recorded in the same period last year.