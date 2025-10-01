Bajaj Auto gains on posting 9% YoY rise in Sept'25 auto sales

Bajaj Auto rose 1.45% to Rs 8801.90 after the company has reported 9% increase in total auto sales for September 2025, selling 5.10 lakh units as against 4.69 lakh units sold in September 2024.
Domestic sales aggregated to 2.73 lakh units (up 5% YoY) and exports added up to 1.57 lakh units (up 12% YoY).
Two-wheeler sales rose by 8% to 4.30 lakh units and commercial vehicle sales jumped by 15% to 0.79 lakh units in September 2025 over September 2024.
On a year-to-date, Bajaj Auto has registered total auto sales of 24.05 lakh units as against sales of 23.23 lakh units recorded in the same period last year.
Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.
The company had reported 5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 2,096 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,988 crore in Q1 FY25. For the quarter, the company declared revenue of Rs 12,584 crore, a growth of 6% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app