IREDA jumps after loan disbursement climbs 54% YoY to Rs 15,043 cr

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) added 2.18% to Rs 152 after the company's loan disbursement jumped 54% to Rs 15,043 crore as on 30th September 2025, compared with Rs 9,787 crore as on 30th September 2024.

Loan sanctions during September 2025 stood at Rs 33,148 crore, up 86% as against with Rs 17,860 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

The outstanding loan book stood at Rs 84,445 crore as on 30th September 2025, up 31% compared with Rs 64,564 crore as on 30th September 2024.

IREDA is a 'Navratna' Government of India Enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA is a Public Limited Government Company established as a Non-Banking Financial Institution in 1987 engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation. As on December 2024, GoI held 75% stake in IREDA.