Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IREDA jumps after loan disbursement climbs 54% YoY to Rs 15,043 cr

IREDA jumps after loan disbursement climbs 54% YoY to Rs 15,043 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) added 2.18% to Rs 152 after the company's loan disbursement jumped 54% to Rs 15,043 crore as on 30th September 2025, compared with Rs 9,787 crore as on 30th September 2024.

Loan sanctions during September 2025 stood at Rs 33,148 crore, up 86% as against with Rs 17,860 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

The outstanding loan book stood at Rs 84,445 crore as on 30th September 2025, up 31% compared with Rs 64,564 crore as on 30th September 2024.

IREDA is a 'Navratna' Government of India Enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA is a Public Limited Government Company established as a Non-Banking Financial Institution in 1987 engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation. As on December 2024, GoI held 75% stake in IREDA.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 35.7% to Rs 246.88 crore despite of 29.7% jump in net sales to Rs 1959.84 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quality Power Electrical Equipments secures Rs 14-cr international order for high voltage reactors

Biocon gains on U.S. entry for denosumab biosimilars

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities ahead of RBI policy meet outcome

SML Isuzu sells 1,055 auto units in September'25

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 112.5 MW power projects in Khavda, Gujarat

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story