RBI keeps interest rates unchanged

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 5.5% for the second consecutive time, citing concerns over tariff uncertainties. Announcing the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the short-term lending rate or repo rate unchanged at 5.5% with a neutral stance. While GST rate rationalisation will have a sobering impact on consumption and growth, tariff related developments may slow down the economic expansion in the second half of the current fiscal, he said.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

