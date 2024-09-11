Bajaj Auto Ltd soars 4.42%, up for third straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 11473.05, up 4.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 138% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% gain in NIFTY and a 57.96% gain in the Nifty Auto index. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11473.05, up 4.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 25079.75. The Sensex is at 82016.27, up 0.12%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has risen around 18.15% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25556.45, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 11450.85, up 3.91% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 138% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% gain in NIFTY and a 57.96% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 39.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

