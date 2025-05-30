Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 195.08% in the March 2025 quarter

BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 195.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Sales rise 200.39% to Rs 77.71 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure rose 195.08% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 200.39% to Rs 77.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.06% to Rs 6.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 82.94% to Rs 160.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales77.7125.87 200 160.8687.93 83 OPM %3.642.05 -6.028.64 - PBDT0.931.09 -15 7.367.50 -2 PBT0.421.04 -60 6.207.28 -15 NP1.800.61 195 6.645.44 22

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

