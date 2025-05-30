BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 195.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 200.39% to Rs 77.71 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure rose 195.08% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 200.39% to Rs 77.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.06% to Rs 6.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 82.94% to Rs 160.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

