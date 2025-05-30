Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Sales decline 11.49% to Rs 3.08 crore

Net Loss of John Oakey & Mohan reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.49% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 13.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.083.48 -11 13.4213.44 0 OPM %-5.19-9.77 --3.65-9.75 - PBDT-0.13-0.27 52 -0.11-1.05 90 PBT-0.24-0.42 43 -0.57-1.63 65 NP-0.90-0.61 -48 -1.20-1.82 34

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

