Abhijit Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Sales decline 77.42% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of Abhijit Trading Company reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 77.42% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 900.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.25% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.31 -77 0.710.80 -11 OPM %-114.29-74.19 -12.683.75 - PBDT0.05-0.22 LP 0.410.04 925 PBT0.05-0.22 LP 0.410.04 925 NP-0.06-0.23 74 0.300.03 900

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

