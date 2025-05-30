Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Sales decline 31.37% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Crane Infrastructure declined 32.35% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.37% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.48% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 61.19% to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.350.51 -31 1.373.53 -61 OPM %91.4386.27 -71.5356.09 - PBDT0.320.44 -27 0.982.00 -51 PBT0.290.41 -29 0.851.87 -55 NP0.230.34 -32 0.661.45 -54

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

