Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.37% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Crane Infrastructure declined 32.35% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.37% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.48% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 61.19% to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.350.511.373.5391.4386.2771.5356.090.320.440.982.000.290.410.851.870.230.340.661.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News