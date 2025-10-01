Bajaj Auto September sales volumes jump 9%

Bajaj Auto sold 5,10,504 units in month of September 2025 compared to 4,69,531 units in September 2024, recording a growth of 9%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 3,25,252 units (up 4% YoY) and exports of 1,85,252 units (up 18% YoY).

The company sold 4,30,853 units of 2-wheelers (up 8% YoY) and 79,651 units of commercial vehicles (up 15%) during September.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News