Bajaj Auto September sales volumes jump 9%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Bajaj Auto sold 5,10,504 units in month of September 2025 compared to 4,69,531 units in September 2024, recording a growth of 9%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 3,25,252 units (up 4% YoY) and exports of 1,85,252 units (up 18% YoY).

The company sold 4,30,853 units of 2-wheelers (up 8% YoY) and 79,651 units of commercial vehicles (up 15%) during September.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

