Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epack Prefab Technologies tumbles on debut

Epack Prefab Technologies tumbles on debut

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies were currently trading at Rs 186.70 at 10:28 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 8.60% compared with the issue price of Rs 204.

The scrip was listed at Rs 186.10, exhibiting a discount of 8.77% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 192.80 and a low of Rs 183.85 On the BSE, over 3.71 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Epack Prefab Technologies received bids for 5,42,98,933 shares as against 1,76,70,103 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 3.07 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it closed on 26 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 194 and 204 per share.

The issue comprised both a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of 1,00,00,000 crore equity shares, all by promoters, the promoter family, and promoter group companies.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 102.967 crore will be towards financing the capital expenditure requirements for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Alwar (in Rajasthan) for the manufacturing of continuous sandwich insulated panels and pre-engineered steel buildings. Rs 58.173 crore for financing the capital expenditure towards expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Mambattu (Unit 4) in Andhra Pradesh for increasing the pre-engineered steel building capacity. Rs 70 crore for repayment and/or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Epack Prefab Technologies is engaged in pre-fab business, wherein it provides complete solutions to customers on turnkey basis which includes designing, manufacturing, installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings, pre-fabricated structures and its components in India and overseas.

It sells its pre-fab business products under the brand name EPACK PREFAB and EPS packaging business products under the brand name EPACK PACKAGING. In FY25 revenue from operations about 84.07% came from pre-fab business segment and balance 15.93% came from the EPS packaging business.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.32 crore and sales of Rs 1,133.92 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto gains on posting 9% YoY rise in Sept'25 auto sales

Nifty above 24,650; media shares advance

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO ends with subscription of 3.07 times

RBI keeps interest rates unchanged

IREDA jumps after loan disbursement climbs 54% YoY to Rs 15,043 cr

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story