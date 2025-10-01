Epack Prefab Technologies tumbles on debut

Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies were currently trading at Rs 186.70 at 10:28 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 8.60% compared with the issue price of Rs 204.

The scrip was listed at Rs 186.10, exhibiting a discount of 8.77% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 192.80 and a low of Rs 183.85 On the BSE, over 3.71 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Epack Prefab Technologies received bids for 5,42,98,933 shares as against 1,76,70,103 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 3.07 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it closed on 26 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 194 and 204 per share. The issue comprised both a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of 1,00,00,000 crore equity shares, all by promoters, the promoter family, and promoter group companies. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 102.967 crore will be towards financing the capital expenditure requirements for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Alwar (in Rajasthan) for the manufacturing of continuous sandwich insulated panels and pre-engineered steel buildings. Rs 58.173 crore for financing the capital expenditure towards expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Mambattu (Unit 4) in Andhra Pradesh for increasing the pre-engineered steel building capacity. Rs 70 crore for repayment and/or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Epack Prefab Technologies is engaged in pre-fab business, wherein it provides complete solutions to customers on turnkey basis which includes designing, manufacturing, installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings, pre-fabricated structures and its components in India and overseas. It sells its pre-fab business products under the brand name EPACK PREFAB and EPS packaging business products under the brand name EPACK PACKAGING. In FY25 revenue from operations about 84.07% came from pre-fab business segment and balance 15.93% came from the EPS packaging business. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.32 crore and sales of Rs 1,133.92 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.