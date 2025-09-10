Bajaj Auto to pass on full GST cut benefits to customers

Bajaj Auto announced that it will fully pass on the recent GST reduction to buyers, offering price cuts of Rs 20,000 on its two-wheelers and KTM motorcycles and up to Rs 24,000 on its three-wheeler range.

Calling the reform a landmark move ahead of the festive season, the company said it will put more money in the hands of families, commuters, and small business owners who rely on affordable mobility solutions. Effective 22 September 2025, the revised prices will be available across Bajaj and KTM motorcycles, as well as Bajaj three-wheelers at dealerships nationwide.

Rakesh Sharma, executive director of Bajaj Auto, said, We thank the Government of India for the initiative, which touches the lives of millions. Two- and three-wheeler mobility is the backbone of livelihoods and fulfills many family aspirations. At Bajaj Auto, we are delighted to support the initiative, making our vehicles more affordable just as the festive season begins.