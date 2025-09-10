Yen holds ground amid Fed rate cut bets, Japan factory optimism

The Japanese yen remained steady near 147.4 per dollar as investors await crucial US inflation data this week, key to the Feds next policy move. Recent downgrades in US jobs figures boosted bets on a significant 50 basis point rate cut, fueling market volatility. In Japan, manufacturer sentiment rose to its highest in over three years, reflecting optimism after a tariff deal with the US eased trade worries. Political uncertainty deepened following PM Shigeru Ishibas resignation amid internal party strife. Meanwhile, the dollar index hovered around 97.36 ahead of the US producer and consumer price index releases, setting the stage for potential market shifts.

