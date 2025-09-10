Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen holds ground amid Fed rate cut bets, Japan factory optimism

Yen holds ground amid Fed rate cut bets, Japan factory optimism

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Japanese yen remained steady near 147.4 per dollar as investors await crucial US inflation data this week, key to the Feds next policy move. Recent downgrades in US jobs figures boosted bets on a significant 50 basis point rate cut, fueling market volatility. In Japan, manufacturer sentiment rose to its highest in over three years, reflecting optimism after a tariff deal with the US eased trade worries. Political uncertainty deepened following PM Shigeru Ishibas resignation amid internal party strife. Meanwhile, the dollar index hovered around 97.36 ahead of the US producer and consumer price index releases, setting the stage for potential market shifts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR stays hammered near record low levels

Kellton Tech Solutions signs MoU with Hungary-based E-Group ICT Software Zrt

Brightcom Group signs MoU with US-based CQT Weapon Systems

MTAR Technologies secures orders worth Rs 386 cr

Mamata Machinery rises after bagging $1.17-mn export order

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story