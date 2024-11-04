Bajaj Auto total sales gains 2% YoY in Oct'24

Bajaj Auto reported 2% rise in total auto sales to 4,79,707 units in October 2024 as against 4,71,188 units in October 2023.

While the companys domestic sales decreased 8% to 3,03,831 units, exports rose by 24% to 1,75,876 units in October 2024 over October 2023.

Sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles stood at 4,14,372 units (up 2% YoY) and 65,335 units (up 4% YoY), respectively.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.

The auto majors standalone net profit increased 9.19% to Rs 2,005.04 crore on 21.80% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 13,127.47 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Bajaj Auto tumbled 4.53% to Rs 9,430.65 on the BSE.

