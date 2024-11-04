K E C International Ltd Slides 4.88%, BSE India Infrastructure Index index Drops 1.35%

K E C International Ltd has lost 7.69% over last one month compared to 5.81% fall in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 3.03% drop in the SENSEX

K E C International Ltd lost 4.88% today to trade at Rs 952.85. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is down 1.35% to quote at 641.73. The index is down 5.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd decreased 3.07% and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd lost 2.51% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went up 69.31 % over last one year compared to the 23.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

K E C International Ltd has lost 7.69% over last one month compared to 5.81% fall in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 3.03% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4486 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13945 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1067.25 on 30 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 551 on 08 Nov 2023.

