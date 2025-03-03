Bajaj Auto total sales rises 2% YoY in February

Bajaj Auto reported 2% increase in total auto sales to 3,52,071 units in February 2025 as against 3,46,662 units in February 2024.

While the companys domestic sales decreased 11% to 1,83,415 units, exports jumped by 21% to 1,68,656 units in February 2025 over February 2024.

Sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles stood at 2,99,418 units (up 2% YoY) and 52,653 units (up 1% YoY), respectively.

The auto majors standalone net profit increased 3.27% to Rs 2,108.73 crore on a 5.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 12,806.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc. and parts thereof.

Shares of Bajaj Auto fell 1.12% to Rs 7,806.15 on the BSE.

