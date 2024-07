Bajaj Auto has achieved total sales of 3,58,477 units in month of June 2024 compared to 3,40,981 units in June 2023, recording a growth of 5%.

Domestic sales rose 8% to 2,16,451 units and exports rose 1% to 1,42,026 units in June 2024.

The company's commercial vehicle sales rose 16% to 54,831 units while 2-wheeler sales rose 3% to 3,03,646 units.

