Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 12.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 12.93% to Rs 30.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 246.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 234.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.41% to Rs 125.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.88% to Rs 949.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 967.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

