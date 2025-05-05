Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Megh Mayur Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Megh Mayur Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Megh Mayur Infra reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Narendra Properties reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyani Steels standalone net profit rises 26.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story