Kalyani Steels standalone net profit rises 26.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 544.33 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels rose 26.75% to Rs 79.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 544.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 502.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.25% to Rs 253.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 247.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.14% to Rs 1981.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1959.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

544.33502.831981.901959.4921.0017.9118.8218.94122.9099.65406.10393.43107.1484.39342.71332.6879.2862.55253.03247.46

