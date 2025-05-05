Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.64% to Rs 4.11 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics declined 16.67% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.93% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 17.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4.114.3117.7916.929.005.8010.747.920.590.452.722.030.540.402.511.840.600.722.142.16

