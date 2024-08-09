Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 19.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.03% to Rs 241.69 croreNet profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 19.69% to Rs 37.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.03% to Rs 241.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 265.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales241.69265.68 -9 OPM %15.1518.01 -PBDT47.4758.13 -18 PBT45.1455.81 -19 NP37.1246.22 -20
