Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 19.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 19.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.03% to Rs 241.69 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 19.69% to Rs 37.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.03% to Rs 241.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 265.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales241.69265.68 -9 OPM %15.1518.01 -PBDT47.4758.13 -18 PBT45.1455.81 -19 NP37.1246.22 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament LIVE: MP Jaya Bachchan seeks apology from RS Chairman over 'unparliamentary words'

Govt invites EoI to build multiproduct food irradiation units under PMKSY

Humans may foster emotional ties with ChatGPT's Voice Mode, cautions OpenAI

Apnarupee Fin India Limited Honored with Maha Brand Award

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG examination

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story