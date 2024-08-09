Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 19.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.03% to Rs 241.69 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 19.69% to Rs 37.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.03% to Rs 241.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 265.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.241.69265.6815.1518.0147.4758.1345.1455.8137.1246.22

