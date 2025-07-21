Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets end sharply lower

Australian markets end sharply lower

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Australian markets fell sharply after reaching a record high in the previous session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.02 percent to 8,668.20, suffering its biggest fall since April amid broad-based selling.

The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.89 percent lower at 8,926.90. South32 shares surged 4.5 percent after the diversified miner exceeded its full-year production guidance.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

