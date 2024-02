Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 18.93% to Rs 289.68 crore

Net profit of Computer Age Management Services rose 21.12% to Rs 89.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 73.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 18.93% to Rs 289.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 243.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.289.68243.5744.6644.43137.17113.30118.7297.7989.2973.72

