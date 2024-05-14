Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 13.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 13.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 20.72% to Rs 365.42 crore

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) rose 13.42% to Rs 43.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.72% to Rs 365.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.55% to Rs 175.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.92% to Rs 1550.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1211.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales365.42302.71 21 1550.421211.98 28 OPM %18.2919.25 -17.9016.24 - PBDT69.6258.74 19 281.91198.35 42 PBT55.9249.58 13 230.12165.04 39 NP43.1938.08 13 175.81125.09 41

First Published: May 14 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

