Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Electricals jumps on foray into wires segment

Bajaj Electricals jumps on foray into wires segment

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Bajaj Electricals surged 10.01% to Rs 464.80 after the company announced its entry into the wires business, expanding its product portfolio under the lighting solutions segment.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has decided to introduce wires as a new business line to tap rising demand in the category and diversify operations for long-term, sustainable growth. The products are expected to be launched shortly, with investments to be determined after assessing market potential, scale of operations and other external factors.

The move marks a strategic broadening of Bajaj Electricals offerings. It positions the company in a segment seeing steady growth driven by housing, infrastructure and electrification trends.

Bajaj Electricals, a part of Bajaj Group, is a consumer electrical equipment manufacturing company.

The company reported a 23.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.86 crore on 1.1% fall in net sales to Rs 1102.70 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oberoi Realty Ltd Falls 5.18%

HMA Agro Industries Ltd Spikes 2.49%

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth weak

Bajaj Electricals announces its foray into wires business

Stock Alert: LTIMindtree, Havells, Tata Capital, Oberoi Realty, CEAT

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story