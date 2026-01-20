Bajaj Electricals jumps on foray into wires segment

Bajaj Electricals surged 10.01% to Rs 464.80 after the company announced its entry into the wires business, expanding its product portfolio under the lighting solutions segment.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has decided to introduce wires as a new business line to tap rising demand in the category and diversify operations for long-term, sustainable growth. The products are expected to be launched shortly, with investments to be determined after assessing market potential, scale of operations and other external factors.

The move marks a strategic broadening of Bajaj Electricals offerings. It positions the company in a segment seeing steady growth driven by housing, infrastructure and electrification trends.