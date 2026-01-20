Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth weak

The key equity barometers traded with modest losses in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,500 level. Realty, IT and media shares declined, while PSU bank and metal stocks advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 277.63 points or 0.33% to 82,968.55. The Nifty 50 index lost 93.55 points or 0.37% to 25,487.95.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.79% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.98%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 954 shares rose and 2,062 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,262.82 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,234.30 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 January 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: LTIMindtree fell 5.28% after the company reported a 30.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 971 crore on 3.7% increase in revenue to Rs 10,781 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY26. Havells India rose 0.01%. The company reported an 8.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 301 crore on a 14.3% increase in total revenue to Rs 5,588 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Tata Capital rose 0.43%. The company reported a 20.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,265 crore on a 12.2% increase in total income to Rs 7,979 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.03% to 6.686 compared with the previous session close of 6.684. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.9700 compared with its close of 90.9000 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 0.61% to Rs 146,552.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.10% to 98.95. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.66% to 4.261. In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2026 settlement shed 10 cents or 0.16% to $64.03 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as a resurgence of trade-war concerns hit risk sentiment and sparked selling in U.S. assets. U.S. President Donald Trump's push to take control of Greenland by threatening additional tariffsa move that risks fueling trade tensions with Europehas led to uncertainty in the markets, with investors scurrying for safe-haven assets, including the Swiss franc and gold.

The tensions have revived talk of the 'Sell America' trade that emerged in the aftermath of his sweeping "Liberation Day" levies last April, where investors sell U.S. stocks, dollars, and Treasuries. That trade appeared to be gathering momentum in Asian hours on Tuesday. Trump's threats triggered a sharp pushback in Europe, and his remarks have raised questions on the outlook of trade deals struck since then with Europe. All eyes will now be on Davos, where Trump is expected to meet global business leaders on Wednesday, as the U.S. president's presence looms large over the annual gathering of the global elite in Switzerland.