HMA Agro Industries Ltd Spikes 2.49%

HMA Agro Industries Ltd has lost 5.49% over last one month compared to 4.59% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 2.03% drop in the SENSEX

HMA Agro Industries Ltd rose 2.49% today to trade at Rs 27.54. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.17% to quote at 19177.7. The index is down 4.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ugar Sugar Works Ltd increased 2.41% and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd added 1.54% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 5.62 % over last one year compared to the 7.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.