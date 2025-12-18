Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Pajson Agro India opens its market innings with gains

BSE SME Pajson Agro India opens its market innings with gains

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Pajson Agro India traded at Rs 130.20 on the BSE, a premium of 10.34% compared with the issue price of Rs 118.

The scrip was listed at Rs 124, a 5.08% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 130.20 and a low of Rs 120.05. About 27.59 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Pajson Agro India's IPO was subscribed 6.07 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 December 2025 and it closed on 15 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 112 to Rs 118 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 63,09,600 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 62.47% from 85% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards the establishment of a second cashew processing facility at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh and General corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Pajson Agro on 10 December 2025, raised Rs 20.91 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17.72 lakh shares at Rs 118 each to 12 anchor investors.

Pajson Agro is engaged in processing raw cashew nuts into cashew kernels, supplying them to both domestic and international markets. Its product portfolio primarily comprises various grades of cashew nuts, which are processed and packaged in bulk as well as in consumer-oriented retail packs. Additionally, it markets select dry fruits under its white-label brand Royal Mewa through a combination of e-commerce platforms and offline distribution channels. The company operates through a multi-channel sales and distribution structure comprising four key verticals: wholesale mandis, institutional sales, exports, and its B2C brand, Royal Mewa. As of 31 July 2025, the company employed 465 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 118.37 crore and a net profit of Rs 14.20 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

