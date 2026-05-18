Bajaj Electricals tumbled 8.15% to Rs 361.75 after the company reported a net loss of Rs 68 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 59 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell by 2.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,240 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

Cost of goods sold was Rs 876 crore (up 0.4% YoY) and other expenses added up to Rs 226 crore (up 10.1% YoY) in Q4 FY26.

EBIT declined by 70.6% to Rs 20 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 68 crore in Q4 FY25. EBIT margin was 1.6% in Q4 FY26 as against 5.4% in Q4 FY25.

The company has recorded an exceptional charge of Rs 59 crore in Q4 FY26. Of this, Rs 26 crore was on account of provision for impairment of goodwill at Aurangabad factory. Further, a sum of Rs 29 crore was due to provision for impairment of moulds and dies, mainly NEX and Nirlep. The remaining amount of Rs 3 crore was on account of pick-up of losses from joint venture. Accordingly, the company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 52 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 71 crore in Q4 FY25. Tax outgo for the March 2026 quarter was Rs 16 crore, up 33.3% YoY.