Bajaj Electricals surges after board OKs acquisition of 'Morphy Richards' brand rights for Rs 146 crore

Bajaj Electricals jumped 6.84% to Rs 616.40 after the company said that its board has approved a proposal for the acquisition of 'Morphy Richards' brand and related intellectual property rights for the territories of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh,
The 'Morphy Richards brand is being acquired from Glen Electric, which is a part of the Ireland-based Glen Dimplex Group.
The total cost of the said acquisition is Rs 146 crore.
"This transaction will be subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements between the parties and the receipt of necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, as applicable, the company said in a statement.
Bajaj Electricals, a part of Bajaj Group, makes consumer products (appliances, fans, lighting) and executes EPC contracts (illumination, transmission line towers and power distribution).
The company had reported a sharp 96.76% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.91 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 28.11 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 8.07% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,059.23 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app