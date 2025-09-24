Bajaj Electricals surges after board OKs acquisition of 'Morphy Richards' brand rights for Rs 146 crore

Bajaj Electricals jumped 6.84% to Rs 616.40 after the company said that its board has approved a proposal for the acquisition of 'Morphy Richards' brand and related intellectual property rights for the territories of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh,

The 'Morphy Richards brand is being acquired from Glen Electric, which is a part of the Ireland-based Glen Dimplex Group.

The total cost of the said acquisition is Rs 146 crore.

"This transaction will be subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements between the parties and the receipt of necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, as applicable, the company said in a statement.