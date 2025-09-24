Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Electricals surges after board OKs acquisition of 'Morphy Richards' brand rights for Rs 146 crore

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Bajaj Electricals jumped 6.84% to Rs 616.40 after the company said that its board has approved a proposal for the acquisition of 'Morphy Richards' brand and related intellectual property rights for the territories of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh,

The 'Morphy Richards brand is being acquired from Glen Electric, which is a part of the Ireland-based Glen Dimplex Group.

The total cost of the said acquisition is Rs 146 crore.

"This transaction will be subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements between the parties and the receipt of necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, as applicable, the company said in a statement.

Bajaj Electricals, a part of Bajaj Group, makes consumer products (appliances, fans, lighting) and executes EPC contracts (illumination, transmission line towers and power distribution).

The company had reported a sharp 96.76% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.91 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 28.11 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 8.07% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,059.23 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

