Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric receives overwhelming response to its Ola Muhurat Mahotsav campaign

Ola Electric receives overwhelming response to its Ola Muhurat Mahotsav campaign

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ola Electric Mobility has announced that the first day of its Ola Muhurat Mahotsav witnessed an unprecedented response, with all units on offer sold out within just 5 minutes of the window opening.

The overwhelming demand came on the back of Ola's recently launched festive campaign, Ola Celebrates India, which introduced never-before prices starting at Rs 49,999 for its best-selling S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles.

The Day 1 rush saw several eager customers logging in simultaneously to secure their vehicles during the limited-time Muhurat slot.

Ola Electric spokesperson said, Ola Muhurat Mahotsav has struck a deep chord with Indians. To be sold out in 5 minutes on Day 1 shows the strength of our mission, which is to make EVs accessible to every Indian household. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to see even more Indians join the EV revolution in the days ahead.

The Ola Muhurat Mahotsav will run till 01 October, with new slots for limited units opening each day at special Muhurat times.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ideaforge Tech arm inks JV pact with First Breach to produce drones in U.S.

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Minda Corporation Ltd counter

SBI Cards allots 3,100 equity shares under ESOP

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story