Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Weakness in US dollar contributing to easier financial conditions this year says OECD

Weakness in US dollar contributing to easier financial conditions this year says OECD

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OECD stated in its latest economic outlook that the US dollar has depreciated against most currencies this year, contributing to easier financial conditions in the United States and those emerging-market economies with a high share of US dollar-denominated debt. Financial conditions have also become more supportive in recent months in both advanced and emerging-market economies, with indicators of financial market volatility continuing to decline after spiking in April.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 1,115-cr Kerala industrial corridor project from KICDC

Reserve Bank renews its Statement of Commitment to FX Global Code

TRAI issues draft Telecommunication Services Interconnection regulations

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

Deccan Cements rises after Infomerics Ratings assigns 'BBB+/positive' rating to proposed NCDs

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story