Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 21.89% to Rs 4875.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3999.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.71% to Rs 19867.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16736.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19867.4516736.5869.8270.236866.195611.526608.135401.484875.363999.73

