Solex Energy consolidated net profit declines 42.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Solex Energy declined 42.64% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.66% to Rs 155.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 131.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.155.02131.7511.9910.8812.3312.767.8910.785.229.10

