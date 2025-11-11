Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solex Energy consolidated net profit declines 42.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Solex Energy consolidated net profit declines 42.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.66% to Rs 155.02 crore

Net profit of Solex Energy declined 42.64% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.66% to Rs 155.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 131.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales155.02131.75 18 OPM %11.9910.88 -PBDT12.3312.76 -3 PBT7.8910.78 -27 NP5.229.10 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 26.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 9.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 75.85 crore in the September 2025 quarter

K E C International consolidated net profit rises 88.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Kalpataru consolidated net profit declines 81.94% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story