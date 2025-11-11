Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 26.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.74% to Rs 153.11 crore

Net profit of Thejo Engineering rose 26.78% to Rs 15.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.74% to Rs 153.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.153.11133.4413.7512.6422.1819.5219.9914.6515.1011.91

