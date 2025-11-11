Chrome Silicon reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.32% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net Loss of Chrome Silicon reported to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 97.32% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.2910.81-1903.45-8.51-1.30-0.40-3.00-2.15-3.00-2.15

